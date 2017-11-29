Homeless Samaritan to get house, dream truck, trust funds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A New Jersey woman has raised more than $385,000 for a Philadelphia homeless man who came to her roadside aid — enough to buy him a home and his dream truck, and provide him with a small annual salary.

Kate McClure said on her GoFundMe page Tuesday that an attorney and financial adviser helped 34-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr. come up with the plan.

McClure, of Florence Township, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night in Philadelphia. Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy her gas with his last $20. She didn't have money to repay him, and later decided to set up the online fundraiser.

She says two trust funds and a bank account are being set up for him.

She says his "dream truck" is a 1999 Ford Ranger.