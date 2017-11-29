The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 26, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. kirakira+, Kentaro Yama

5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd

7. Trivia Crack (No Ads), Etermax

8. NBA 2K18, 2K

9. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Rules of Survival, NetEase Games

8. Bitmoji, Bitstrips

9. Amazon Mobile, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Dune!, Voodoo

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1, Physics Classroom, LLC

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd

7. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

8. Toca Life: Office, Toca Boca AB

9. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Terraria505, Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4. Rules of Survival, NetEase Games

5. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Amazon Mobile, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

10. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.

