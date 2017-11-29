The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 26, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Despicable Me 3

2. The Hitman's Bodyguard

3. Atomic Blonde

4. Wind River (2017)

5. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

6. Wonder Woman (2017)

7. American Assassin

8. War for the Planet of the Apes

9. Spider-Man: Homecoming

10. Elf (2003)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Wind River (2017)

2. Home Again (2017)

3. Beatriz At Dinner

4. Good Time

5. Sweet Virginia

6. Kedi

7. California Typewriter

8. Almost Friends

9. The Dinner

10. The Villainess

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.