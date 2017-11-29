Supreme Court wrestles with whistleblower protection issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems reluctant to broadly apply whistleblower protections passed by Congress following the 2008 financial crisis.

At argument in a case Tuesday, the justices suggested whistleblower protections in the Dodd-Frank Act only apply to people who report problems to the government. Part of the Dodd-Frank Act protects people who report legal violations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from being fired, demoted or harassed. The court is being asked to decide whether employees who report problems to their company's management — but not the Securities and Exchange Commission — also qualify for protections under the Dodd-Frank Act.

In court Tuesday, some justices suggested that the Dodd-Frank Act's text indicates that whistleblower protections don't extend beyond those people who report problems to the Securities and Exchange Commission.