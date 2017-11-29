European observers worried by silence on Honduran election

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A European Union electoral observation mission in Honduras is criticizing the country's electoral court for a lack of communication about the results.

The mission says in a preliminary report that Sunday's elections were generally peaceful and that results are being processed in front of party representatives.

But Tuesday's report notes that the electoral court made five announcements of preliminary results following the 2013 elections, compared to just one this time. The mission says that citizens have a right to more frequent communication.

The preliminary results with about 58 percent of the ballots tallied give a nearly five-point lead to challenger Salvador Nasralla over incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Both have declared themselves the winner, but the electoral court says final results will not be announced until Thursday.