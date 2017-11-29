Senate GOP aim to give Trump another victory on judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to confirm the nomination of one of President Donald Trump's legal advisers to serve on a powerful appellate court.

Democrats say they don't trust that Gregory Katsas, 53, will be truly independent in cases involving the president, but they are relatively powerless to stop his confirmation.

Katsas has worked on some of the president's most high-profile and contentious decisions, including his executive orders restricting travel for citizens of predominantly Muslim countries and his decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

Katsas serves as deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel. He says he will recuse himself from cases involving his work at the White House.

Katsas would be the ninth appellate court nominee to win confirmation during Trump's presidency.