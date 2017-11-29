AP Interview: Belgian PM seeks migration solutions in Africa

KOULIKORO, Mali (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel is urging his European Union partners to help Africa tackle migration and security challenges at their root by helping African people improve their lives.

Speaking Tuesday on his way to an EU-Africa summit in the Ivory Coast, Michel said "we know that Mali and the entire Sahel region is an open door to the European Union."

At an EU training facility for Mali's army, Michel told The Associated Press that improving lives and security in Africa "we are also working for development and security in Europe."

He also said it is time for Europe to move on from the shame over its in colonialism in Africa, saying "there is no more room in our generation for nostalgia about the past or a sense of guilt."