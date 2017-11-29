Arsenal hires Barcelona's director of football

LONDON (AP) — Barcelona's director of football will join Arsenal early next year as the latest arrival to the English club's backroom staff.

Arsenal says Raul Sanllehi will lead its "future player negotiations," working alongside manager Arsene Wenger, and "represent and support the club with international and domestic governing bodies."

Sanllehi officially joins in February, ending a 14-year association with Barcelona. He was involved in the deal that saw Neymar join Barcelona from Brazilian side Santos in 2013.

Arsenal said last week that Sven Mislintat, the man credited with creating the production line of young stars at Borussia Dortmund over the past decade, was joining in December as its head of recruitment. It was announced on the same day that scout Steve Rowley was to stand down from his role after 25 years.