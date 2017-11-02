Police raid underground gambling den in Taipei, 23 arrested

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An underground gambling den was raided in Taipei's Wanhua District in the early morning of Nov. 25 resulting in the arrest of 23 individuals.

The Central News agency reports that the gambling den was run out of the home of a 58 year old resident surnamed Huang (黃) living in a large residential building on Kuanding Rd.

Police officers received warrants to search the premises in the early morning hours of Nov. 25. Upon conducting the raid, officers found tables for betting on games involving dice and cards.

The establishment even had a hired security guard to check people coming and going, as well as security cameras installed to monitor the premises. Patrons of the underground casino agreed that for every NT$ 3,000 they would win, Mr. Huang would receive NT$ 100 as a fee.

In total, officers seized NT$ 97,565 (about US$ 3,000), as well as gambling related equipment during the raid.

Officers arrested Huang and another man surnamed Wang (王) for their role in running the gambling den. Twenty-one others were arrested for illegal gambling activities.

Illegal gambling has been a notable issue in recent months, with several police officers and military personnel also found guilty of illegal betting activities. In light of recent incidents involving illegal gambling rings, some critics suggest that Taiwan's strict laws against gambling should be reexamined.