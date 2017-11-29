Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Nov. 29

By  Central News Agency
2017/11/29 09:00

Top headlines in Taiwan on Nov. 29, 2017. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Nov. 29 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lee Ming-che will not appeal five-year sentence

@China Times: 74 percent of Taiwanese favor stable cross-strait ties over military confrontation

@Liberty Times: Kaohsiung to allow free public transportation for three months to combat pollution

@Apple Daily: Lee Ming-che sentenced to five-years

@Economic Daily News: Fubon Financial Holdings to raise NT$40 billion in funds to issue special shares

@Commercial Times: Barriers to be imposed to block big shareholders from using shares to borrow money

 
