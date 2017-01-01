Man tosses NT$200,000 cash in the trash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After accidentally throwing away a package containing NT$200,000 (US$6,670) into the trash, a man in Chiayi County frantically rushed to the garbage incinerator and was fortunate to find it before it all went up in smoke, reported CNA.

Chiayi County Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB) director Yan Xuming (顏旭明) told CNA yesterday (Nov. 28) that a man in Chiayi's Taipo City reported on Nov. 24 to the bureau that he had accidentally disposed of NT$200,000 in cash bundled in a bag along with other trash into a garbage truck. When he realized what he had done, the garbage truck has already driven away, so he frantically called the EPB to help him find his precious package.

Yan said that when the operators of the incinerator notified the garbage truck driver, he had fortunately not yet dumped his latest load of refuse into the incineration pit. The driver then dumped the trash into an open lot for the man to sift through.

After rummaging through the rubbish for quite some time, the man was finally able to find his lost stash of cash.

Yan appealed to the public to be sure to carefully sort their garbage and to properly recycle resources. He reminded members of the public to not dispose of valuables and cash into the trash so as not to place a burden on waste management staff and administrative resources.

In the event that someone accidentally discards of valuables, Yan says they should immediately notify the waste management team or the EPB to deal with the situation.