Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$123 million 'Grand Lottery' jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With a jackpot now having reached NT$123,488,152 million (US$4,114,585) the winning numbers for Taiwan's "Grand Lottery" (大樂透) on Tuesday were 47, 09, 19, 46, 14, and 17 and the special number was 29, according to Taiwan Lottery.

On Tuesday, the winning numbers for the "Jin Cai 539" lottery (今彩539) were 21, 25, 16, 05, and 24 and the winning numbers for the "Three-Star" (3星彩) and "Four-Star" (4星彩) lotteries were 193 and 6734, respectively.

The winning numbers announced on Monday for Taiwan's "Power Lottery" (威力彩), which has a jackpot of NT$868,160,678, in order of appearance were 14, 20, 13, 10, 17 and 21 in the first section, while the winning number in the second section was 02.

The winning numbers for "Grand Fortune" (大福彩), which has a jackpot of NT$167,849,055 were 34, 02, 01, 27, 04, 35, 23, and the special number was 10, announced Taiwan Lottery on Saturday.