Justices urged to deny Trump plea to enforce full travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Challengers to the Trump administration's latest travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries are urging the Supreme Court to reject the administration's plea to be allowed to fully enforce the ban.

Federal courts have prevented the administration from banning people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen who can claim a "bona fide" relationship with someone in the United States. Courts have said grandparents, cousins and other relatives count among the close relationships that are required.

Last week, the administration said that blocking the full ban was causing "irreparable harm" because the policy is based on legitimate national security and foreign policy concerns.

The ban's opponents in pending lawsuits filed papers at the high court Tuesday.