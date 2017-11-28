Mexican sex crimes prosecutor killed outside office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz are investigating the murder of a sex crimes prosecutor in front of her office.

The Veracruz state attorney's office says that the prosecutor had arrived at work Monday at 9 a.m. when she was shot. The 35-year-old woman was part of a unit specializing in family violence and human trafficking in the municipality of Panuco in northern Veracruz.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson condemned the killing of Yendi Guadalupe Torres Castellanos via Twitter. She said it draws attention to the sacrifices officials make to defend the most vulnerable.

The murder came one day after Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes attended the funerals of the mayor of Ixhuatlan de Madero and his wife, who were killed by gunmen on Friday.