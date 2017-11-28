Bielsa summoned by Lille as part of sacking procedure

LILLE, France (AP) — Marcelo Bielsa has been summoned by French club Lille to a hearing before his likely dismissal.

Lille said in a statement that club officials are planning to meet with the Argentine coach on Wednesday, and he remains suspended.

Last week, Bielsa left the club and Lille appointed a four-man coaching team to take provisional charge of the team.

The northern side is 19th out of 20, with three wins in 14 matches.

Bielsa joined Lille this season but has failed to make the club competitive. After finishing 11th last season, Lille hired him with the aim of returning to the Champions League.