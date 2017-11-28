The Latest: Fed chair nominee Powell's confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Senate confirmation hearing of Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve chairman (all times local):

___

10:00 a.m.

Jerome Powell will face questions from the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, which is holding a confirmation hearing on his nomination to become chairman of the Federal Reserve.

President Donald Trump nominated Powell on Nov. 2 after a lengthy search which involved interviews with five finalists including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Trump said he wanted to put his own stamp on the central bank, which was likely one reason he chose Powell, a Republican, over Yellen, a Democrat who had been nominated by President Barack Obama.

In his prepared testimony, Powell is casting himself as a figure of stability and continuity, praising both Yellen and former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. He says his goal is to preserve the Fed's "independent and nonpartisan status."