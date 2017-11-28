  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/28 23:13
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 4 .818
Toronto 12 7 .632
Philadelphia 11 8 .579
New York 10 10 .500 7
Brooklyn 7 13 .350 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 9 .526
Miami 10 9 .526
Charlotte 8 11 .421 2
Orlando 8 13 .381 3
Atlanta 4 16 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 13 6 .684
Cleveland 13 7 .650 ½
Indiana 12 9 .571 2
Milwaukee 9 9 .500
Chicago 3 15 .167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 4 .800
San Antonio 13 7 .650 3
New Orleans 11 9 .550 5
Memphis 7 12 .368
Dallas 5 16 .238 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 8 .619
Minnesota 12 8 .600 ½
Denver 11 8 .579 1
Utah 9 11 .450
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 6 .714
L.A. Clippers 8 11 .421 6
L.A. Lakers 8 12 .400
Phoenix 7 14 .333 8
Sacramento 6 14 .300

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 91

Indiana 121, Orlando 109

Detroit 118, Boston 108

Portland 103, New York 91

Houston 117, Brooklyn 103

San Antonio 115, Dallas 108

L.A. Clippers 120, L.A. Lakers 115

Sacramento 110, Golden State 106

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.