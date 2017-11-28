The Latest: Prosecutor: Scheme blew hole in Iran sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Iran sanctions trial of a Turkish banker (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A prosecutor began opening statements at a trial in New York City by saying that the lies of a Turkish banker blew a billion dollar hole in the U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton said banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla told lies that gave Iran access to U.S. banks and threatened U.S. national security.

He spoke shortly after lawyers revealed that co-defendant Reza Zarrab would testify against Atilla in a plea deal. The arrest of the gold trader in 2016 has strained relations between the U.S. and Turkey.

Denton said Atilla and Zarrab were part of a conspiracy that involved top officials in the Iranian and Turkish governments.

___

9:18 a.m.

Lawyers say Turkish-Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab will testify at the U.S. trial of a Turkish banker on charges the two of them violated economic sanctions against Iran.

The revelation came Tuesday as defense lawyer Robert Fettweis asked for a two-week delay of the trial of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy CEO of Halkbank, in New York City. He said he needed time to prepare for the testimony. Judge Richard Berman rejected a postponement.

A prosecutor confirmed that Zarrab will testify, saying he would take the stand Wednesday.

Zarrab, a businessman and gold trader, had stopped appearing in court weeks ago, prompting speculation he was cooperating with the U.S.

Recently, Turkey's deputy prime minister said Zarrab was a "hostage" being forced to testify against Turkey's government. On Tuesday, a Turkish prosecutor issued warrants for the detention of two citizens for cooperating with U.S. prosecutors.