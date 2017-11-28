Gattuso looking to bring team spirit back to AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Known for his intensity and relentlessness on the field, Gennaro Gattuso is hoping to bring that same attitude back to AC Milan as coach.

Gattuso, who played 13 years with Milan, says "we need to become a team, we have to go onto the field as a group ... we need a battlefield spirit but there is talent."

The 39-year-old Gattuso replaced Vincenzo Montella, who was fired Monday after winning only six of Milan's 14 league matches despite spending more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) on new players in the offseason.

Gattuso's first match in charge will be on Sunday at Benevento, which has yet to earn a point this season.

Gattuso says "I have to think about Benevento as if it's the World Cup final."