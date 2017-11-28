Romanian leaders reject US criticism of legal proposals

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leaders of Romania's governing left-wing coalition have rejected criticism from the U.S. State Department expressing concern that planned legal changes could weaken efforts to punish high-level corruption.

In a statement Tuesday, Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu and speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea said Washington "should trust Romania's Parliament which is seeking to consolidate the independence of the justice system."

The U.S State Department on Monday urged Romania's Parliament to "reject proposals that weaken the rule of law and endanger the fight against corruption."

The speakers called the statement "incomprehensible."

Both Dragnea and Tariceanu are both facing corruption-related prosecutions.