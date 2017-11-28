Skibbe to coach Greece for another 2 years

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's soccer federation says it is renewing national coach Michael Skibbe's contract for another two years, despite the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Greece was eliminated by Croatia in the playoffs this month.

The federation says Skibbe will be in Athens on Thursday to sign the new contract.

Skibbe, a 52-year-old German, took over in October 2015 after Greece's wretched qualifying campaign for the 2016 European Championship, which included home and away losses to the Faroe Islands.