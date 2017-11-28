On Penang island, it's all about art, eats and old streets

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia (AP) — Penang is the rare tropical island where hitting the town beats lazing on the beach.

Fortune-seekers from China, Europe and India have been drawn to this Malaysian island for more than two centuries, creating along with local Malays a seductively eclectic mix that can feel both familiar and exotic at the same time.

The colonial capital they've left behind oozes a hauntingly rustic charm, with colorful street art as much a draw as the historical architecture and one of Southeast Asia's tastiest street food scenes.