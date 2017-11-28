WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Manchester United and Tottenham face tough away games at Watford and Leicester, respectively, needing victories to keep in sight of Manchester City, which leads by eight points heading into a midweek round of English Premier League games. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2300 GMT. Plus separates on all four games.

SOC--MESSI'S CLAUSE MADRID — The $830 million buyout clause added to Lionel Messi's contract to put clubs off the idea of buying him should discourage all but the fattest of footballing cats. That kind of money can buy you a lot, even in the financially crazy world of soccer finance. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

CRI--ASHES-STOKES

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Local cricket authorities say they're open-minded about New Zealand-born England star Ben Stokes turning out for Canterbury while under suspension for the Ashes series in Australia. SENT: 430 words.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Russian athletics says two more athletes have been disqualified from the Olympics for doping. Their samples from 2012 tested positive. SENT: 120 words.

SOC--AC MILAN-GATTUSO

MILAN — New AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has his first news conference since replacing Vincenzo Montella. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1430 GMT.

SOC--UEFA-EURO 2020

NYON, Switzerland — The Russian Football Union has asked UEFA to pick St. Petersburg as host for the opening match of the 2020 European Championship. Four other stadia have also asked. SENT: 260 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid hosts third-division club Fuenlabrada to defend a 2-0 first-leg win in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2300 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne look to shake off their poor form when they face off in the French league. UPCOMING. 300 words by 2230 GMT.

Other Stories:

— SOC--AUSTRALIA BALL BOY INCIDENT — Australian player to miss 2 games for shoving ball boy. SENT: 140 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Drummond (26 pts, 22 reb) leads Pistons past Celtics 118-108. SENT: 960 words, photo.

— FBN--TEXANS-RAVENS — Flacco protects ball, Ravens use takeaways to beat Texans. By David Ginsburg. SENT: 710 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Sidney Crosby leads Penguins over Flyers 5-4. SENT: 610 words, photo.

