Austrian activist launches consumers' digital rights group

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian digital consumer activist has launched a European watchdog group aimed at protecting users' rights against Google, Facebook and other online platforms.

Founder Max Schrems says his organization will act against internet companies that violate the EU's data protection law which takes effect in May.

The EU law creates common data protection parameters for the whole bloc and strengthens consumers' rights online.

Schrems said Tuesday the organization — called "noyb — European Center for Digital Rights" — also plans to advise internet technology giants to help them stay in compliance of the new law.

Noyb, which stands for "none of your business," says it "will use best practices from consumer rights groups, privacy activists, hackers, and legal tech initiatives."

Schrems has a history of legal challenges against tech companies.