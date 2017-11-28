Sidney Crosby leads Penguins over Flyers 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby redirected Jake Guentzel's shot past Philadelphia's Bryan Elliott 1:48 into overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Flyers on Monday night.

The Penguins lost goaltender Matt Murray to a leg injury in the second period and trailed by two entering the third before storming back against the reeling Flyers, who have lost eight straight for their worst skid in nearly a decade.

Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust scored 39 seconds apart early in the third to tie it. Philadelphia reclaimed the lead on Michael Raffl's second goal of the season with 3:19 left in regulation. Guentzel's second goal of the night evened it with 1:04 remaining.

The Penguins began overtime on the power play and controlled the puck until Crosby's 10th of the season zipped over Elliott.

PANTHERS 3, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared McCann scored the go-ahead goal and Roberto Luongo made 23 saves to become the second goalie to win 200 games with two different teams as the Panthers beat the Devils.

Luongo's 200th win with Florida was a see-saw affair in the third period. He also won 252 with Vancouver to join an exclusive club.

The other netminder to accomplish the feat was Hall of Famer Patrick Roy with 289 wins for Montreal and 262 for Colorado.

Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck also scored as the struggling Panthers cooled off the streaking Devils who were on a 5-1-2 run coming in. The win was the second in the last five games for Florida.

Rookies Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey and Corey Schneider made 35 saves.

CANADIENS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 37 saves, Brendan Gallagher got his 10th goal and the Canadiens ended the Blue Jackets' six-game winning streak with a victory.

Jonathan Drouin scored in the first period and Andrew Shaw had an empty-net goal for Montreal in Price's second straight victory since returning from injury.

Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the first time since Nov. 10. Sergei Bobrovsky had allowed just six goals on Columbus' winning streak but gave up two on 27 shots.

It was the second regulation loss for the Blue Jackets in 10 games against Atlantic Division opponents this season.

BLACKHAWKS 7, DUCKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had three goals and an assist, Patrick Sharp stopped a 16-game scoring drought and the surging Blackhawks beat the Ducks.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists and Artem Anisimov scored his team-high 11th goal as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Brandon Saad also scored and Patrick Kane collected three assists, extending his season-high point streak to seven games.

DeBrincat, who turns 20 on Dec. 18, became the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a hat trick, trailing Jeremy Roenick by four days. The rookie has nine goals and three assists in 11 November games.

The banged-up Ducks dropped their fourth consecutive game.

JETS 7, WILD 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Linemates Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and two assists, and the Jets scored seven straight goals to beat the Wild.

Joel Armia, Jacob Trouba, Mathieu Perreault and Bryan Little also scored for the Jets. Armia added an assist.

Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for the Winnipeg, which has won four straight and seven of eight at home.

Jason Zucker and Chris Stewart scored for Minnesota. The Wild left Alex Stalock in the entire game, and he stopped 21 shots.

The Jets have won 15 of 24 games this season, the quickest to 15 wins in franchise history.