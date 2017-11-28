Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 28, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower or two;30;25;S;12;76%;63%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Brilliant sunshine;29;22;Sunny and breezy;28;20;NNW;27;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;16;8;Partly sunny;16;7;WNW;12;78%;18%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;17;11;A little p.m. rain;21;10;WNW;14;57%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;7;2;Spotty showers;7;1;NNW;9;90%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-4;-6;A snow shower;1;-6;NNE;9;80%;66%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun;12;2;Mostly sunny, cool;10;2;E;9;60%;5%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow;-1;-12;Mostly sunny;-3;-10;E;15;45%;11%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;32;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;ESE;12;58%;90%;12

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;8;SSW;6;66%;13%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;20;15;An afternoon shower;22;16;S;9;65%;63%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;21;7;Lots of sun, nice;21;8;NNE;7;45%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;29;23;Downpours;28;23;W;7;85%;92%;2

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;17;Clouds and sun;28;17;ENE;12;56%;38%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;33;24;High clouds;34;27;N;11;59%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;5;Showers around;13;3;NNE;18;66%;82%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;7;-4;Partly sunny, colder;1;-5;NNE;11;13%;1%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-3;Partly sunny;9;4;SE;9;58%;58%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Mostly cloudy;5;0;SSE;8;77%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Partial sunshine;20;9;ESE;9;63%;32%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;W;9;68%;90%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;5;0;Spotty showers;4;1;E;13;85%;85%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;7;0;Spotty showers;5;1;WNW;7;81%;78%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;5;1;Partial sunshine;7;-2;WSW;10;71%;18%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;6;-1;Afternoon rain;3;1;ENE;8;73%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;21;16;Becoming cloudy;25;18;ENE;18;61%;30%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, warm;32;17;Variable cloudiness;32;17;WSW;7;38%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;14;2;NNW;11;49%;8%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;N;11;35%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;22;15;Sunny, breezy, nice;25;15;SE;39;55%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;6;60%;48%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;ENE;18;78%;87%;6

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;14;3;Mostly sunny;9;5;S;14;46%;62%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;E;10;88%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;6;1;Rain and drizzle;4;-2;W;8;82%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;31;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NW;12;42%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;26;11;Not as warm;20;8;NNW;13;53%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very humid;32;25;Spotty showers;30;24;E;14;85%;83%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;27;11;Hazy sunshine;27;11;ESE;5;47%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Morning snow showers;7;0;Not as cool;15;-2;ESE;26;35%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;16;Hazy sun;28;16;N;9;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;34;24;A couple of t-storms;30;25;NW;7;77%;87%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;0;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;WNW;23;83%;14%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and clouds;15;5;Partly sunny;13;2;N;11;33%;35%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;18;15;Periods of rain;19;14;WSW;28;86%;89%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;Cloudy;25;21;NNW;7;80%;55%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;22;13;A stray shower;24;14;NE;8;62%;70%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;22;ENE;11;71%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;4;1;Spotty showers;3;1;SSE;23;93%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;32;24;Cloudy with a shower;32;24;SE;11;74%;70%;3

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Partial sunshine;27;21;E;13;73%;39%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;29;23;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;22;63%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clearing;31;15;Sunshine, pleasant;29;15;ESE;8;57%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;23;9;Hazy sunshine;24;8;NE;6;52%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and some clouds;12;8;A morning shower;12;9;SSW;16;72%;52%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;W;13;75%;87%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Lots of sun, nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;N;16;51%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;13;A t-storm in spots;26;14;WNW;12;47%;66%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;14;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;-3;W;5;36%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;29;16;Hazy sunshine;30;16;NE;2;46%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunny intervals;19;6;Some sun;19;6;S;7;70%;24%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;N;20;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;2;0;A stray shower;3;2;SE;11;80%;65%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;11;60%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;SSW;9;73%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Hazy sunshine;28;13;N;9;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A downpour;27;24;NW;9;90%;86%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;15;2;A shower or two;16;3;ENE;14;47%;68%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A shower in places;31;25;SSW;7;73%;54%;8

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;21;18;High clouds;22;18;S;14;74%;32%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;17;12;Showers around;16;7;NNE;15;74%;67%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;6;2;Chilly with some sun;6;-1;NNW;22;75%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;NNE;8;37%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;SW;11;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;11;4;Showers around;13;-1;NE;11;60%;61%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;29;25;Cloudy with showers;29;26;NW;3;80%;96%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;WNW;9;82%;95%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;32;27;ENE;13;65%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;30;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;NE;16;41%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;6;Mostly sunny;23;6;NNE;8;23%;1%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;27;23;A shower or t-storm;28;23;NE;15;75%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Freezing fog;0;-1;A shower in places;0;-2;SSE;10;80%;65%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;ENE;18;66%;9%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;NE;16;56%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy, not as cold;5;2;Mostly sunny;4;-7;NW;10;70%;8%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-2;-7;Low clouds;-4;-5;SSE;14;82%;10%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;33;23;NNE;10;38%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;14;A t-shower in spots;24;15;NNE;21;70%;56%;10

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;13;8;Mostly sunny;15;2;N;30;48%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Mostly sunny;19;9;WSW;13;56%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-8;-16;Mostly sunny;-11;-16;S;8;79%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;19;10;Mostly cloudy;16;9;NW;9;85%;67%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds, snow showers;1;-3;Rather cloudy;-1;-5;NNW;11;63%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and milder;7;1;Mostly sunny;3;-7;NW;20;70%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A couple of t-storms;29;26;ENE;16;83%;86%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;WNW;7;83%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;31;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;E;12;77%;100%;7

Paris, France;A shower or two;9;1;A shower;6;2;NW;10;61%;67%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy with some sun;24;14;Mostly sunny;22;13;SSE;23;44%;5%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mainly cloudy;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;SSW;12;72%;67%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;11;71%;71%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;E;6;57%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;7;2;Spotty showers;5;0;ESE;7;75%;76%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;12;-8;Much colder;-2;-9;NNW;16;32%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;11;A little rain;19;11;N;12;64%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;27;13;A few showers;23;14;SW;21;54%;96%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ENE;12;60%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sunshine;0;-1;Rain and drizzle;4;3;SSE;10;75%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;Spotty showers;2;0;SSE;12;92%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;26;21;Partly sunny;25;20;E;11;68%;27%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;SE;12;51%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;12;8;Periods of rain;14;8;SW;14;77%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Areas of low clouds;2;-1;Cloudy;2;-2;SE;14;77%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;15;9;Mostly sunny;16;8;NNE;8;62%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A heavy p.m. t-storm;24;19;ENE;11;80%;75%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;25;A passing shower;29;25;SE;16;73%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;26;18;N;10;71%;20%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;Sunny and beautiful;23;5;ENE;9;30%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;SW;10;45%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;NNE;7;74%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;13;7;Partly sunny;14;2;NNE;10;70%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;9;6;Partly sunny;10;6;S;12;78%;42%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;11;-1;Colder;4;-4;NW;8;35%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;19;12;Rain and drizzle;13;9;NE;18;74%;90%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;WNW;18;81%;56%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;1;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-6;SSE;7;84%;4%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A shower in spots;30;24;E;16;69%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;5;2;Rain and drizzle;5;-2;SSW;13;86%;67%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;25;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;ENE;17;70%;70%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;22;ESE;17;73%;51%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;2;0;Spotty showers;3;0;SSE;17;89%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;10;1;Cloudy with a shower;10;0;NE;5;58%;67%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;7;0;An afternoon shower;6;1;NNW;6;79%;78%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;Partly sunny;13;4;NNE;11;24%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;22;14;Some sun, a shower;23;14;SE;11;56%;53%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;11;1;Sun and clouds;15;10;ESE;8;48%;70%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and warmer;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;NNE;9;75%;26%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy, not as cool;12;6;Cooler;6;-1;ENE;18;58%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;21;14;SSW;11;49%;7%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;17;9;Partial sunshine;21;14;SW;11;51%;18%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-20;-32;Sunny, but very cold;-19;-28;NW;7;61%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;8;3;Rain and drizzle;8;6;ESE;10;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;7;1;Spotty showers;4;0;ESE;7;80%;87%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;30;20;Sunshine and hot;33;21;NE;7;52%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partial sunshine;2;-1;A passing shower;2;0;SSE;13;79%;79%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;4;0;Spotty showers;3;-1;S;7;93%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;18;15;Mostly cloudy;20;15;SSE;13;75%;42%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;33;22;Partly sunny;33;21;NNW;9;67%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;8;-3;Partly sunny;8;-2;E;5;57%;66%;2

