Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 28, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;75;A shower or two;87;76;S;7;76%;63%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Brilliant sunshine;84;72;Sunny and breezy;82;69;NNW;17;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;60;47;Partly sunny;62;44;WNW;7;78%;18%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;63;52;A little p.m. rain;70;51;WNW;8;57%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;45;35;Spotty showers;44;34;NNW;5;90%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;25;21;A snow shower;34;21;NNE;6;80%;66%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun;54;36;Mostly sunny, cool;51;36;E;6;60%;5%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow;30;11;Mostly sunny;27;14;E;9;45%;11%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;89;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;71;ESE;8;58%;90%;12

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;56;41;Mostly sunny;59;46;SSW;4;66%;13%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;69;59;An afternoon shower;72;60;S;5;65%;63%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;69;45;Lots of sun, nice;70;46;NNE;4;45%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;85;73;Downpours;82;74;W;4;85%;92%;2

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;83;62;Clouds and sun;82;62;ENE;8;56%;38%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;92;76;High clouds;93;81;N;7;59%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;60;42;Showers around;55;38;NNE;11;66%;82%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;45;25;Partly sunny, colder;34;23;NNE;7;13%;1%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, chilly;42;27;Partly sunny;48;39;SE;6;58%;58%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;45;33;Mostly cloudy;41;32;SSE;5;77%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;67;47;Partial sunshine;68;47;ESE;6;63%;32%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;67;A shower or t-storm;83;66;W;6;68%;90%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;41;33;Spotty showers;39;33;E;8;85%;85%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;44;32;Spotty showers;41;33;WNW;5;81%;78%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;41;33;Partial sunshine;45;28;WSW;6;71%;18%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;42;30;Afternoon rain;38;34;ENE;5;73%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;70;62;Becoming cloudy;78;65;ENE;11;61%;30%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, warm;90;62;Variable cloudiness;90;63;WSW;5;38%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;62;45;Partly sunny;57;36;NNW;7;49%;8%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;76;56;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;N;7;35%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;72;59;Sunny, breezy, nice;76;59;SE;24;55%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;67;A t-storm in spots;83;68;E;3;60%;48%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;86;77;A shower or two;86;77;ENE;11;78%;87%;6

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;57;37;Mostly sunny;48;41;S;8;46%;62%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;E;7;88%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;43;35;Rain and drizzle;39;29;W;5;82%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;88;76;Partly sunny;87;74;NW;7;42%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;79;52;Not as warm;67;47;NNW;8;53%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very humid;89;77;Spotty showers;87;76;E;9;85%;83%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;81;52;Hazy sunshine;81;52;ESE;3;47%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Morning snow showers;45;32;Not as cool;59;28;ESE;16;35%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;82;60;Hazy sun;82;61;N;6;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;94;76;A couple of t-storms;87;77;NW;5;77%;87%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;32;Partly sunny, chilly;41;32;WNW;14;83%;14%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and clouds;60;41;Partly sunny;56;36;N;7;33%;35%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;65;59;Periods of rain;67;57;WSW;17;86%;89%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;78;70;Cloudy;77;70;NNW;4;80%;55%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;72;56;A stray shower;76;56;NE;5;62%;70%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;82;70;A t-storm in spots;82;71;ENE;7;71%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;39;34;Spotty showers;38;34;SSE;14;93%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;90;75;Cloudy with a shower;90;74;SE;7;74%;70%;3

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;81;69;Partial sunshine;80;70;E;8;73%;39%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;84;74;A shower or two;86;75;ENE;14;63%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clearing;87;59;Sunshine, pleasant;83;59;ESE;5;57%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;74;48;Hazy sunshine;76;46;NE;4;52%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and some clouds;53;47;A morning shower;53;49;SSW;10;72%;52%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;85;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;W;8;75%;87%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Lots of sun, nice;88;75;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;N;10;51%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;73;55;A t-storm in spots;79;57;WNW;7;47%;66%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;57;31;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;W;3;36%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;84;61;Hazy sunshine;87;62;NE;1;46%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunny intervals;66;43;Some sun;67;42;S;4;70%;24%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;N;13;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;35;31;A stray shower;37;35;SE;7;80%;65%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Partly sunny;89;75;NNE;7;60%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;SSW;6;73%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Hazy sunshine;82;56;N;5;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;A downpour;80;75;NW;5;90%;86%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;59;36;A shower or two;61;37;ENE;9;47%;68%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;A shower in places;88;76;SSW;4;73%;54%;8

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;71;64;High clouds;71;64;S;9;74%;32%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;62;54;Showers around;60;44;NNE;9;74%;67%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;44;36;Chilly with some sun;43;30;NNW;14;75%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;75;55;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;NNE;5;37%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;SW;7;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;52;40;Showers around;55;31;NE;7;60%;61%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;84;78;Cloudy with showers;85;80;NW;2;80%;96%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Afternoon showers;84;76;WNW;5;82%;95%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;90;80;ENE;8;65%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;86;66;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;NE;10;41%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;74;43;Mostly sunny;74;42;NNE;5;23%;1%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;81;74;A shower or t-storm;82;73;NE;10;75%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Freezing fog;32;30;A shower in places;32;29;SSE;6;80%;65%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;87;77;Sunshine, pleasant;87;77;ENE;11;66%;9%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;68;54;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;NE;10;56%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy, not as cold;41;35;Mostly sunny;39;19;NW;6;70%;8%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;28;19;Low clouds;26;22;SSE;9;82%;10%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;74;Hazy sunshine;92;74;NNE;6;38%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;77;57;A t-shower in spots;75;59;NNE;13;70%;56%;10

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;55;46;Mostly sunny;59;35;N;18;48%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;68;52;Mostly sunny;67;48;WSW;8;56%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;17;3;Mostly sunny;12;3;S;5;79%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;66;51;Mostly cloudy;61;49;NW;5;85%;67%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds, snow showers;33;26;Rather cloudy;30;24;NNW;7;63%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and milder;45;35;Mostly sunny;37;19;NW;12;70%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;78;A couple of t-storms;84;79;ENE;10;83%;86%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;WNW;5;83%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;88;74;Afternoon showers;88;75;E;7;77%;100%;7

Paris, France;A shower or two;48;33;A shower;43;35;NW;6;61%;67%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy with some sun;75;57;Mostly sunny;71;55;SSE;14;44%;5%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mainly cloudy;92;78;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;SSW;7;72%;67%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;89;77;A t-storm in spots;91;78;ENE;7;71%;71%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny;89;70;E;4;57%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;44;36;Spotty showers;41;32;ESE;4;75%;76%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;53;17;Much colder;28;16;NNW;10;32%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;66;52;A little rain;66;53;N;8;64%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;81;56;A few showers;73;56;SW;13;54%;96%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;86;77;A morning shower;87;77;ENE;8;60%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sunshine;33;30;Rain and drizzle;40;38;SSE;6;75%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;38;32;Spotty showers;36;32;SSE;7;92%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;78;70;Partly sunny;77;68;E;7;68%;27%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;SE;8;51%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;53;46;Periods of rain;58;46;SW;9;77%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Areas of low clouds;35;31;Cloudy;35;29;SE;9;77%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;60;48;Mostly sunny;61;47;NNE;5;62%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;75;66;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;66;ENE;7;80%;75%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;88;77;A passing shower;85;77;SE;10;73%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;Partly sunny;79;65;N;7;71%;20%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;75;41;Sunny and beautiful;74;41;ENE;6;30%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;81;53;Sunny and pleasant;81;55;SW;6;45%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;NNE;4;74%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;55;44;Partly sunny;58;35;NNE;6;70%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;48;43;Partly sunny;49;43;S;7;78%;42%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;52;30;Colder;39;24;NW;5;35%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;66;54;Rain and drizzle;55;48;NE;11;74%;90%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;87;79;WNW;11;81%;56%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;34;19;Partly sunny, chilly;36;22;SSE;5;84%;4%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;76;A shower in spots;87;76;E;10;69%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;41;36;Rain and drizzle;41;29;SSW;8;86%;67%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;77;69;A t-storm in spots;78;71;ENE;10;70%;70%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, humid;84;74;Mostly sunny;84;71;ESE;11;73%;51%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;36;32;Spotty showers;37;31;SSE;11;89%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;50;34;Cloudy with a shower;50;32;NE;3;58%;67%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;45;31;An afternoon shower;42;35;NNW;4;79%;78%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;55;37;Partly sunny;56;39;NNE;7;24%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;72;57;Some sun, a shower;73;56;SE;7;56%;53%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;52;33;Sun and clouds;59;50;ESE;5;48%;70%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and warmer;63;48;Mostly sunny;65;49;NNE;5;75%;26%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy, not as cool;54;42;Cooler;43;30;ENE;11;58%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;66;49;Partly sunny;70;58;SSW;7;49%;7%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;63;48;Partial sunshine;71;57;SW;7;51%;18%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-4;-26;Sunny, but very cold;-2;-19;NW;5;61%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;46;38;Rain and drizzle;46;42;ESE;6;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;44;33;Spotty showers;39;33;ESE;4;80%;87%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;86;68;Sunshine and hot;91;70;NE;5;52%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partial sunshine;35;30;A passing shower;35;31;SSE;8;79%;79%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;40;32;Spotty showers;37;30;S;5;93%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;65;59;Mostly cloudy;69;58;SSE;8;75%;42%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;92;71;Partly sunny;92;70;NNW;6;67%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;46;26;Partly sunny;47;28;E;3;57%;66%;2

