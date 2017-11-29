Taiwanese ex-MLB pitcher Wang Chien-ming opens a pitching camp in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- Taiwanese former Major League Baseball pitcher Wang Chien-ming (王建民) said at a news conference on Monday that he will open a five-day pitching camp set to take place at Tianmu Baseball Stadium on Nov. 28 and 29 and from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

Wang and Randy Sullivan, owner of the Florida Baseball Ranch (FBR), promoted the FBR Elite Pitching Camp during the news conference.

The planned camp will be hosted by a five-member group from the FBR, led by ranch owner Randy Sullivan, at the invitation of the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), the top-tier professional baseball league in Taiwan.

Wang himself received training at the FBR before his return to the major league as a relief pitcher with the Kansas City Royals in 2016.

Wang will serve as an instructor at the camp. He hopes the camp will give local baseball players an extra edge.