10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP TAKES ON CONTROVERSY-LADEN AGENDA ON CAPITOL HILL

The president will try to rally Senate Republicans on taxes — and then pivot to negotiations with Democrats pressing for victories over the budget and immigration.

2. POPE: MYANMAR MUST RESPECT 'EACH ETHNIC GROUP'

In a visit to the capital Naypyitaw, Francis gives an indirect show of support for Rohingya Muslims who have been subject to decades of state-supported discrimination and recently a violent military crackdown.

3. HOW FED NOMINEE VIEWS POLICY

The nominee for Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, expects the central bank to continue raising interest rates gradually to support its twin goals of maximum employment and stable prices.

4. ALABAMA SENATE RACE HINGES ON KEY DEMOGRAPHIC

A large swath of Alabama Republicans — typically Christian and conservative — hold the key to victory for both embattled Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

5. IVANKA TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT HER BRAND

Headlining a business conference in Hyderabad, her trip highlights questions about whether her message of empowering poor women matches her actions.

6. SYRIA WAR WINDING DOWN, BUT FATE OF FOREIGN TROOPS UNCERTAIN

Foreign powers with longer-term ambitions and interests will try to maintain a military presence for years to come, further complicating prospects for a peace settlement.

7. FAMILIES OF NAVAJO CODE TALKERS DECRY TRUMP'S 'POCAHONTAS' JAB OF SEN. WARREN

The National Congress of American Indians says the president wrongly has flipped the name into a derogatory term, and the comment drew criticism from American Indians and politicians.

8. AFTER MUGABE, AFRICA'S OTHER LONGTIME LEADERS FEEL A CHILL

The Uganda president's move last week to decorate over 300 army officers in a rare mass promotion reflects the jolt of realization: If Mugabe, who ruled for 37 years, could be forced from power, perhaps anyone can.

9. WHERE MEGHAN MARKLE ADVOCATES

Achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiancée of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."

10. RAVENS MOVE INTO PLAYOFF POSITION

Terrell Suggs led an aggressive Baltimore defense that kept Houston out of the end zone for the final 51 minutes, and the Ravens beat the Texans 23-16, tying Buffalo for the final AFC wild-card spot.