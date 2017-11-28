AP PHOTOS: Bali volcano gushes ash as major eruption feared

This Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, shows Mount Agung volcano erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted for
Villagers prepare a shelter at an evacuation area in Karangasem, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted for the fi
A villager takes his cows to a field with Mount Agung volcano erupting in the background in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Indon
In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, a father holds his son at an evacuation area in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupte
Police officers wear masks as they patrol in a village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted
Students stand on a truck as they head to school with Mount Agung volcano spewing smoke and ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017
A flight information board shows cancelled flights at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Mount Agu
Passengers talk to airline workers as their flights are cancelled at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28,
Clouds of ashes rise from the Mount Agung volcano erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Mount Agung volcano on Bali has eru
In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, a tourist poses for a photo with Mount Agung volcano erupting as they visit a temple in Karangasem, Indonesia. Moun
Mount Agung volcano spews smoke and ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted for the first
In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, villagers sit on a truck during an evacuation following the eruption of Mount Agung, seen in the background, in Kar
In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Mount Agung volcano erupts in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted for the first ti
Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted for the first time in more than half a century, forcing closure of the Indonesian tourist island's busy airport as the mountain gushes huge columns of ash that are a threat to airplanes.
Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency raised the volcano's alert to the highest level and expanded an exclusion zone to 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the crater. It said a larger eruption is possible, though a government volcanologist has also said Agung could stay at its current level of activity for weeks and not erupt explosively.
Authorities have told 100,000 people to leave homes nearest the volcano, though tens of thousands stayed because they felt safe or didn't want to abandon livestock.
Agung's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people. Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has more than 120 active volcanoes.
Bali is Indonesia's top tourist destination, with its Hindu culture, surf beaches and lush green interior attracting about 5 million visitors a year.
