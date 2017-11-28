UK hails new royal couple as country awaits wedding details

LONDON (AP) — The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring wedding.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and the American actress have announced they will marry in 2018. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says they have chosen a church wedding.

Markle's divorced status would once have barred her from marrying the prince in church. Newspapers on Tuesday hailed news of the engagement as a breath of fresh air and symbol of a modernizing monarchy.

The Daily Telegraph said in an editorial: "A divorced, mixed-race Hollywood actress who attended a Roman Catholic school is to marry the son of the next king. Such a sentence could simply not have been written a generation ago."