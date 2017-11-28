NPM releases documentary on central Taiwan’s development

A documentary on the historical development of central Taiwan during the reign of the Daoguang Emperor (1820-1850) was released Nov. 24 by Taipei City-based National Palace Museum, providing a closer look into a lesser-known time in the nation’s history.



The documentary “Impression of Sazum” is based on a report compiled in 1847 by Liu Yunke, the viceroy of Minzhe region, and sent directly to the Daoguang Emperor. Containing more than 7,000 traditional Chinese characters, the document provided detailed observations regarding the customs, living conditions and landscapes of the area around Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan’s Nantou County.



Produced by award-winning director Chen Pu and narrated by renowned local news anchor Angela Ha, the documentary was made using technologies such as 3-D modeling and 4K video recording.



Speaking at the premiere, NPM Deputy Director Huang Yung-tai said the 40-minute film is part of the museum’s efforts to strengthen people’s knowledge of local history. Huang expressed his hope that the documentary can serve as a template for local museums that aim to employ high-tech methods to showcase historical materials.



The same day, NPM launched a children’s book to accompany the documentary, offering young people an opportunity to take a closer look at the history of central Taiwan.



According to NPM, another film screening will take place Nov. 29 at National Chi Nan University in Nantou County. It will also be available on the museum’s iPalace Channel by this December.