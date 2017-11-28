Russia wants St. Petersburg to host Euro 2020 opening game

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian soccer federation has asked UEFA to pick St. Petersburg as host for the opening match of the 2020 European Championship.

UEFA says its executive committee will choose the host on Dec. 7. The tournament will be co-hosted by 13 countries.

UEFA's decision will come two days after the International Olympic Committee will weigh banning Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of state-backed doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg hosted the opening game and final of the 2017 Confederations Cup. It is competing with Amsterdam, Brussels, Glasgow and Rome.

UEFA must also decide to retain or drop Brussels from the tournament because of stalled stadium construction.

Cardiff and Stockholm are potential replacements.