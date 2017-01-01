Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$865 million 'Power Lottery' jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With a jackpot now having reached NT$865,178,378 (US$28,882,140), the winning numbers for Taiwan's "Power Lottery" (威力彩) in order of appearance are 14, 20, 13, 10, 17 and 21 in the first section, while the winning number in the second section was 02, announced Taiwan Lottery on Monday (Nov. 27).

The winning numbers for the "Jin Cai 539" lottery (今彩539) were 01, 23, 38, 35, and 05 and the winning numbers for "Letaicai" 01, 23, 38, 35, and 05. The winning numbers for the "Three-Star" (3星彩) and "Four-Star" (4星彩) lotteries were 033 and 1731, respectively.