Taiwanese artist is blasted for representing Chinese smartphone brand Oppo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese celebrity became a target for criticism from both Chinese and Taiwanese netizens due to his support for Sunflower Movement three years ago as he became a brand ambassador for Chinese smartphone producer Oppo.

Chris Wu, also known as Wu Kang-ren (吳慷仁), won an Asian Television Award for Best Actor in 2012.

The uproar started after he recently announced on his Facebook page that he would serve as the new brand ambassador for China's Oppo. However, his participation in the 2014 Sunflower Student Movement was brought up by internet users and led to questions about whether he was against trade pacts with China or not. The Sunflower Movement was a reaction against the then-Kuomintang government's efforts to rush through a trade agreement with China without sufficient debate.

Wu's Facebook post triggered debates on social media. "Is that a Chinese brand? Didn't you oppose cross-strait trade?" Taiwanese netizens asked. "No need to pull him down, he is already gone with the renminbi", a reference to the Chinese currency. "He is only against cross-strait trade, not against Chinese money!,” others commented. Meanwhile, in China, Wu was also attacked by internet users, saying: "How shameless he is! He smashed Chinese pots but still eats China food!”

Replying to the numerous criticisms, Wu clarified that his participation in the Sunflower Movement three years ago was not because he disagreed with the trade agreement. In fact, what he did not agree with was the entire process of how Taiwan government's handled the pact at the time, Wu said.