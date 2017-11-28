  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Thousands at Kenya inauguration amid protests

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/28 17:01

Supporters in the stand attend the presidential inauguration at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Kenyan President Uhuru Ken

Supporters in the stand wear t-shirts showing President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, and Deputy President William Ruto as they attend the presidential inaugu

Supporters in the stand attend the presidential inauguration at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Kenyan President Uhuru Ken

Supporters in the stand attend the presidential inauguration at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Kenyan President Uhuru Keny

Supporters of Jubilee Party celebrate during the inauguration ceremony of Uhuru Kenyatta his second term as president of Kenya at Moi International Sp

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on the inauguration of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in stadium military truck with by protective glass shield and then greets cheering crowd from open podium.

___

11:15 a.m.

Thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya's largest stadium for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta after a months-long election controversy.

The ceremony began amid heavy security in parts of the capital, Nairobi, following a call by the opposition for peaceful demonstrations in memory of dozens killed by police and militia while protesting Kenyatta's re-election.

Police used tear gas to push back Kenyatta supporters to prevent them from entering the 60,000-capacity Kasarani Stadium, even though four stands behind the VIP area were kept empty.