BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

POPE-ASIA — Pope Francis spends his first full day in Myanmar traveling to the country's capital to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, a day after hosting the military general in charge of the crackdown on the country's Muslim Rohingya minority. By Nicole Winfield.

CHINA-MIGRANTS EVICTED — Authorities in Beijing have launched sweeping evictions of workers who have migrated from elsewhere in the country, triggering a public outcry over the treatment of people the city depends on to build skyscrapers, care for children and take on other lowly-paid work. Workers interviewed by the AP say whole families have been evicted often with little notice, leaving them scrambling to transport their belongings in the wintry weather.

INDONESIA-BALI VOLCANO — A volcano gushing towering columns of ash closed the airport on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali for a second day, disrupting travel for tens of thousands, as authorities renewed their warnings for villagers to evacuate. By Firdia Lisnawati and Stephen Wright.

INDIA-IVANKA TRUMP — Ivanka Trump is making a significant solo outing by headlining a business conference in India, but her trip highlights questions about whether her message of empowering poor women matches her actions. By Muneeza Naqvi.

CHINA-GENERAL'S SUICIDE — A former top Chinese general under investigation for major corruption has killed himself, official media reported, denouncing his death as a "despicable" act to escape punishment.

CHINA-TAIWAN ACTIVIST — China sentenced a Taiwanese activist to five years in prison for holding online political lectures and helping the families of jailed dissidents in a conviction demonstrating how Beijing's harshest crackdown on human rights in decades has extended beyond the Chinese mainland. By Gillian Wong.

AUSTRALIA-ATTACK-PLOT — Australian police have arrested a man accused of planning a mass shooting for New Year's Eve in a crowded Melbourne square. By Rod McGuirk.

BANGLADESH-MUTINY — Bangladesh's High Court has upheld death sentences for 139 border guards for their actions in a 2009 mutiny in which 74 people, including 57 military commanders, were killed.

AUSTRALIA-TESLA-GIANT-BATTERY — Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk is on track to deliver on a promise by building the world's biggest lithium-ion battery in the Australian Outback within 100 days, an official said. By Rod McGuirk.

SKOREA-HYUNDAI-STRIKE — Hyundai Motor's workers say they have suspended production on two SUV assembly lines to protest what they said was a unilateral move by the company to increase output. By Youkyung Lee.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower following a sluggish post-Thanksgiving trading session on Wall Street. By Yuri Kageyama.

