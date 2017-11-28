San Francisco homeowners want city to give back their street

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of wealthy homeowners whose private street was auctioned off after years of unpaid property taxes is asking San Francisco leaders to reverse the sale.

The association representing some three dozen homeowners says the city treasurer should never have sold the street without doing more to notify them that their property was for sale.

The owners say annual tax bills of $14 and an auction notice were sent to an outdated address.

San Francisco Treasurer Jose Cisneros says the sale is legal and it's the responsibility of property owners to update mailing addresses and pay a tax due at the same time every year.

Presidio Terrace is lined with lush landscaping and multimillion-dollar mansions. Silicon Valley software manager Tina Lam bought the street, sidewalks and common areas for $90,000 in 2015.