Owners of Trump hotel in Panama rebel against Trump control

WASHINGTON (AP) — There's an uprising at the Trump International Hotel in Panama. Owners of the 70-story building are trying to strip the Trump name from the building and fire the hotel management company run by President Donald Trump's family.

The Trump Organization acknowledges the effort to wipe away the Panama property's management and brand but tells The Associated Press that it believes the effort is a contract violation. The property once paid at least $32 million to associate with Trump.

The Trump hotel is located on Panama City's waterfront and offers such lavish amenities as a 65th-floor, edgeless pool that appears to float above the ocean. Yet the property has struggled with poor occupancy.

Owners of apartments and hotel units have previously complained about problems with Trump's management.