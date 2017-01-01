Photos of New Taipei's Christmasland at night

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- New Taipei City's 2017 Christmasland kicked off on Nov. 24 and among the many attractions is its ever-growing display of Christmas lights and 3D projections.

This year's annual Christmasland will be open to the public from Nov. 24 to Jan. 1, 2018. During the day, an expanded area including New Taipei City Plaza, New Banqiao Central Park, Banqiao Station Building and the newly added Banqiao Station Front Square, is transformed into a dazzling winter getaway destination with culinary delights, entertainment, and shopping amenities.

At night, Christmas lights erupt in brilliant displays of color, while 3D projections of Christmas scenes are beamed onto New Taipei City Plaza's giant metallic tree and surrounding buildings.

The following images were taken at various locations in Christmasland on Saturday evening (Nov. 25) by New Taipei City resident Eva Chen.

