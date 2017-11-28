Britain's banks given clean bill of health in stress tests

LONDON (AP) — For the first time since it started in 2014 to test the resilience of banks to a series of economic shocks, the Bank of England says no institution will have to raise capital to shore up its financial base.

In its annual stress test of the sector, the central bank said Tuesday that the country's biggest banks are "resilient" to a raft of adverse scenarios, including deep simultaneous recessions at home and abroad and hefty falls in the price of assets.

Stress tests have become a key policy instrument of central banks around the world since the global financial crisis. In Britain's case, many of the country's banks, including Royal Bank of Scotland, had to be bailed out by taxpayers because they weren't strong enough to cope with the shock.