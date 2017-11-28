Thousands gather for Kenya inauguration amid protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of supporters have gathered in Kenya's largest stadium for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ceremony takes place amid heavy security in other parts of Nairobi following a call by the opposition for peaceful demonstrations in memory of dozens killed by police and militia protesting Kenyatta's re-election.

Police used tear gas to push back Kenyatta supporters after the Kasarani Stadium filled to its 60,000 capacity Tuesday. Many supporters who had gathered at the stadium were ferried in from his countryside strongholds.

Police patrolled the Jacaranda grounds where the leading opposition group, the National Super Alliance, had called supporters to gather to remember nearly 100 people killed in post-election protests since August.