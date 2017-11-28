Hyundai workers halt SUV production after talks collapse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hyundai Motor's workers say they have suspended production on two SUV assembly lines to protest what they said was a unilateral move by the company to increase output.

Hyundai Motor Co. union spokesman Hong Jae-gwan said Tuesday that about 1,950 workers, or 4 percent of its union members, stopped work Monday at a plant in Ulsan, 380 kilometers southeast of Seoul. He said there was no plan to expand the partial strike into a full-blown one.

Hong said talks to increase output of Kona sports utility vehicles collapsed when the two sides failed to narrow disagreements over how many workers will be working on the Kona, and other issues.

Hyundai is part of the world's fifth-largest auto group. The company said it expects production to resume soon after negotiations.