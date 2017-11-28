Vietnam sentences man for inciting anti-government protests during Taiwanese steel mill scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A court in central Vietnam has sentenced a young man to seven years in prison for sharing notes, videos, and interviews that incited anti-government protests during the toxic spill scandal caused by Taiwanese steel mill.

Nguyen Van Hoa, 22, was convicted of spreading anti-state propaganda on social media between 2013 and 2017 by the People's Court in Ha Tinh province of Vietnam on Monday (Nov. 27), reported AP.

Vietnamese media outlet, Vnexpress reported that the court found Nguyen sought overseas funding for his anti-state campaigns by sending several stories with distorted information about the Vietnamese government.

Additionally, when a steel plant run by Formosa Ha Tinh Steel released toxic chemicals in central Vietnam last year, he published several videos and interviews aimed at triggering local protests. His act was seen as "complicating public security in the region" by the authorities.

After the court's ruling, Nguyen will first serve seven years in jail, after which he will be placed under house arrest for three additional years.

The Taiwanese-owned steel company, Formosa Ha Tinh Steel (台塑河靜鋼鐵公司), was found guilty of causing massive fish die-offs and environmental pollution in Vietnam's central coastline due to the toxic discharge in April 2016. In June of last year, the company agreed to pay US$500 million in compensation.