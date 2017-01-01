Husband sets van on fire, wife jumps off 9th floor over debt

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man in Kaohsiung has suffered life-threatening burns after he set his van on fire, while his wife leaped to her death from the ninth floor of their apartment, all out of desperation after accruing a heavy amount of dept due to poor management of the man's rice store, reported China Times.

At 3:00 a.m. this morning, the fire department received a report of a burning car beneath Jiuruqiao in Kaohsiung's Sanmin District. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they heard someone calling for help from inside the burning van, and they soon found a 55-year-old man surnamed Chuang (莊) inside.

Once firefighters extricated Chuang from the vehicle, he was found to be 100 percent covered with second and third degree burns. Chuang was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. It took firefighters 14 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Police who were dispatched to the scene soon discovered that Chuang's wife, 53, had leaped off the ninth floor of the couple's apartment and though she was quickly rushed her to the hospital, she soon succumbed to her injuries from the fall.

On a chair next the the bedroom window, police found what is believed to be a suicide note. In the note, she says that she apologizes for leaving the world in this way, did not want to drag her children down, there is no need for a mourning hall, subsequent matters will be simple, offers best wishes for the younger generation, the children should claim the life insurance and labor insurance payouts, and to not forget to clear up the debt in court.

The couple's daughter said that her father had recently had disputes with creditors over debts and argued recently with her mother over the debt woes. The daughter said that last night her father stepped out and and did not return home, while her mother lingered by the bedroom window all night until 3 a.m.

According to an initial police investigation, the couple had accumulated NT$20 million (US$666,000) in debt and the suicide note mentions that they had written a check for NT$3 million for a man surnamed Hsu (徐) that had been taken away, and they believe they had been cheated, according to the China Times report.

Police will instigate the cause of the cause of the fire and the woman's fall from the apartment, including the role any debt problems may have played.



Smoke pours out of Chuang's van as firefighters try to bring it under control. (CNA image)