Jeremy Piven suggests it's curtains for his CBS crime drama

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS isn't saying that Jeremy Piven's freshman series "Wisdom of the Crowd" is canceled, but the actor apparently sees it that way.

After the network said Monday it won't expand its initial episode order for the crime drama but declined to address its future, Piven responded with a bittersweet tweet.

"Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts!" Piven wrote on his Twitter account, adding, "Thanks for all the love, going to miss it as well."

The tweets were confirmed by a spokeswoman, who declined further comment.

The network's decision follows sexual misconduct allegations leveled by several women against Piven, who has denied them. CBS said previously it is looking into the claims but has issued no further statement.

Piven stars in the series as a tech guru who creates a crowd-sourcing app to help solve crimes, including his daughter's killing. CBS plans to air the rest of the 13 episodes.

"Wisdom of the Crowd" has earned lackluster ratings but CBS didn't comment on why it wasn't ordering a full season, typically about 20 episodes.

Meanwhile, the network announced Monday it was ordering additional episodes of two sitcoms, Matt LeBlanc's "Man With a Plan" and "Superior Donuts."