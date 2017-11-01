Taiwan tourists to be evacuated from Bali through Surabaya

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Facing the imminent threat of a volcano eruption, Taiwanese tourists are being evacuated from the Indonesian holiday island of Bali and taken by bus to Surabaya Airport roughly 300 kilometers to the west, media reports said Tuesday.

Bali’s main international airport was closed for the second day in a row Tuesday as Mount Agung spewed ash up to nine kilometers in the air, reports said. Up to 100,000 residents might need to leave the area, while winds are taking the dust and ash in a southwesterly direction toward the airport.

The airport on the neighboring island of Lombok had been reopened for the time being, but in order to play safe and to help Taiwanese tourists stranded on the island, the representative office in Indonesia had chartered buses to take them to safety to the main island of Java, cable station TVBS reported Tuesday.

There are regular ferry services between Bali and Java which generally take about one hour, while buses would transport the Taiwanese tourists to Surabaya, one of Indonesia’s most populous cities, which has an airport with regular air links with Taiwan. The overland journey might take up to 10 hours, reports said.

An estimated 300 Taiwanese citizens were estimated to be vacationing on Bali as part of tour groups, according to officials.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs raised its alert level for the island to orange Monday, travelers can apply for refunds for travel agents and ask to postpone their trips or transfer to other destinations.

China Airlines and EVA Air were canceling flights to and from Bali due to the airport closure, with passengers having booked seats over the next few days advised to keep a close watch on developments.