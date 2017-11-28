Volcano gushing ash over Bali closes airport for a 2nd day

KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — A volcano gushing towering columns of ash has closed the airport on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali for a second day, disrupting travel for tens of thousands.

Mount Agung has been hurling volcanic material 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) high since the weekend and lava is welling in the crater.

The local airport authority said Tuesday that closure for another 24 hours was required for safety reasons. Volcanic ash poses a deadly threat to aircraft.

Authorities have told 100,000 people to leave homes nearest the volcano. But the ash also has disrupted daily life outside the immediate danger zone.

Made Kerta Kartika from Buana Giri village had to move cows. "Ash that covered the trees and grass is very difficult for us because the cows cannot eat."