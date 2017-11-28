|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|18
|4
|.818
|—
|Toronto
|12
|7
|.632
|4½
|Philadelphia
|11
|8
|.579
|5½
|New York
|10
|10
|.500
|7
|Brooklyn
|7
|13
|.350
|10
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Charlotte
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|Orlando
|8
|13
|.381
|3
|Atlanta
|4
|16
|.200
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Cleveland
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Indiana
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Milwaukee
|9
|9
|.500
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|15
|.167
|9½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|San Antonio
|13
|7
|.650
|3
|New Orleans
|11
|9
|.550
|5
|Memphis
|7
|12
|.368
|8½
|Dallas
|5
|16
|.238
|11½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Minnesota
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|Denver
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Phoenix
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Sacramento
|6
|14
|.300
|8½
|Sunday's Games
Miami 100, Chicago 93
Minnesota 119, Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 98, Memphis 88
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 91
Indiana 121, Orlando 109
Detroit 118, Boston 108
Portland 103, New York 91
Houston 117, Brooklyn 103
San Antonio 115, Dallas 108
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento 110, Golden State 106
|Tuesday's Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.