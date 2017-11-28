  1. Home
  2. World

Ivanka Trump's India visit raises questions about her brand

By  Associated Press
2017/11/28 13:19

An Indian Police officer briefs his colleagues at the entrance of HITECH city, venue of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India, Monday

A motorist rides past a hoarding of US President daughter Ivanka Trump as a statue is erected at the entrance of HITECH city, venue of the Global Ent

An Indian woman municipal worker sweeps the road leading to the venue of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit next to the banner of Ivanka Trump, in Hyd

An Indian traffic police officer wearing a mask to save himself from pollution manages an intersection with hoardings of US President daughter Ivanka

Indian artists paint the entrance of the HITECH city, the venue of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit next to a hoarding that features Ivanka Trump, i

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Ivanka Trump will make a significant solo outing when she headlines a business conference in India, but her trip highlights questions about whether her message of empowering poor women matches her actions.

Trump landed Tuesday in the southern city of Hyderabad and is scheduled to make the opening address later in the day at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

The city has cleared away beggars and filled potholes ahead of the visit by Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and a senior presidential adviser. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join her at the opening.

Many Indians are excited about the glamor and power Ivanka Trump brings. Yet the conference's focus on women entrepreneurs raises questions about some of the commercial decisions made by Trump and her famous namesake brand.